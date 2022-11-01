News you can trust since 1948
Man suffers serious head injury after being attacked by gang of men in Wisbech in 'cowardly' assault

“This was a sustained and cowardly attack”

By Stephen Briggs
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

A man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury after being beaten in an unprovoked attack in Wisbech.

The man, who is in his 30s, was attacked by a group of men in Wisbech Market Place at about 3am on Saturday (29th October).

He was knocked to the ground and kicked and punched to the body and head.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attack in Wisbech

He was treated in hospital for a serious but not life-threatening head injury.

DC James Bennett: “This was a sustained and cowardly attack by a group of men in an area where there were lots of other people socialising on nights out.”

He added: “The victim is recovering in hospital, but the results of an attack of this nature could have been far worse.”

Anyone with information, should contact police via webchat, by calling 101 quoting reference number 35/78554/22 or by visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.