Man killed and driver arrested after fatal collision in Fenland today

Police are appealing for witnesses

The incident happened at about 6am in Elm Road and involved a grey Mercedes C220, a grey Audi A4 and a Blue Ford Galaxy, which was parked with no-one inside.

The driver of the Audi, a man in his 40s from March, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 20s from March, tested positive after a roadside drugs test and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains at Addenbrooke’s hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A passenger from the Mercedes suffered slight injuries and was also taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, who is investigating, said: “I would be particularly keen to hear from any Elm Road residents who may have CCTV footage capturing the collision.