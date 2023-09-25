Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who stabbed another at an Indian restaurant in Peterborough has been jailed for more than three years.

Mohammed Jamal Qadeer, 28, was inside the Shah Jehan restaurant on Park Road at around 4am on February 20 with a group of six other men when a fight broke out between them.

Armed with a knife, Qadeer attacked a man in his 30s who was trying to leave the restaurant, stabbing him in the back and leaving him with an arterial bleed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Mohammed Qadeer captured on CCTV.

The victim also suffered a broken arm after being struck to the forearm with a meat cleaver by another man – who is currently wanted by police.

The fracas spilled out into the road and CCTV captured Qadeer chasing after the victim holding a large knife in each hand and attempting to stab him in the chest.

Qadeer, of Padholme Road, Eastfield, was identified by detectives from the CCTV footage and was arrested at a family member’s home on February 23 after he climbed out a window in an attempt to escape from police.

Mohammed Qadeer.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (September 19) where he was jailed for three years and nine months after previously pleading guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and being in possession of a knife in a public place. He also admitted making threats to kill and assault relating to a domestic incident.

Detective Sergeant Karolis Puidokas, who investigated, said: “This was an extremely violent incident which could have had a very different outcome and Qadeer would have been facing a much longer prison sentence.