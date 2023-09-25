News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Usher set to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Marcus Rashford involved in car crash after United win over Burnley
Lib Dem women’s group banned from promoting event over trans views

Man jailed following stabbing at Indian restaurant in Peterborough

Former restaurant licence holder Mohammed Khawar, aged 43, has not been contactable since the incident.
By Ben Jones
Published 25th Sep 2023, 11:12 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man who stabbed another at an Indian restaurant in Peterborough has been jailed for more than three years.

Mohammed Jamal Qadeer, 28, was inside the Shah Jehan restaurant on Park Road at around 4am on February 20 with a group of six other men when a fight broke out between them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Armed with a knife, Qadeer attacked a man in his 30s who was trying to leave the restaurant, stabbing him in the back and leaving him with an arterial bleed.

Mohammed Qadeer captured on CCTV.Mohammed Qadeer captured on CCTV.
Mohammed Qadeer captured on CCTV.
Most Popular

The victim also suffered a broken arm after being struck to the forearm with a meat cleaver by another man – who is currently wanted by police.

Read More
Indian restaurant in Peterborough has licence revoked after two hospitalised in ...

The fracas spilled out into the road and CCTV captured Qadeer chasing after the victim holding a large knife in each hand and attempting to stab him in the chest.

Qadeer, of Padholme Road, Eastfield, was identified by detectives from the CCTV footage and was arrested at a family member’s home on February 23 after he climbed out a window in an attempt to escape from police.

Mohammed Qadeer.Mohammed Qadeer.
Mohammed Qadeer.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (September 19) where he was jailed for three years and nine months after previously pleading guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and being in possession of a knife in a public place. He also admitted making threats to kill and assault relating to a domestic incident.

Detective Sergeant Karolis Puidokas, who investigated, said: “This was an extremely violent incident which could have had a very different outcome and Qadeer would have been facing a much longer prison sentence.

“Knife crime can have devastating effects on our communities – I would urge anyone who has concerns about someone carrying a weapon to report it to us.”