Indian restaurant in Peterborough has licence revoked after two hospitalised in stabbing

An Indian restaurant in Peterborough has lost its premises licence after two men were injured in a stabbing on site.

Police believe the incident at Shah Jehan may have begun inside the restaurant before continuing on Park Road at around 5am on 20 February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The licence holder, Mohammed Khawar, aged 43, has not been contactable since the incident and police are keen to find him as they believe he has information relating to the investigation.

Mohammed Khawar has remained uncontactable since the stabbing at Shah Jehan

Neither he, nor a representative on his behalf, were present at a Peterborough City Council (PCC) meeting called to consider whether the licence should be revoked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivering the council’s decision, Cllr Chris Wiggin (Liberal Democrats) said: "We view this incident as serious and it did undermine the licencing objective of the prevention of crime and disorder.

"We are very concerned that the CCTV footage was removed prior to police attendance which is a clear breach of the licensing conditions.

"We do not believe the premises are being used to further crimes, however to promote the licensing objective in question we believe it is necessary to revoke the licence in its entirety."

Police say that dust patterns where CCTV equipment should have been stored in the restaurant suggests it was removed before their arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridgeshire Constabulary, which brought the application to have the licence revoked, also said that there was a suggestion alcohol was involved in the 20 February incident which left two men hospitalised.

Whether Shah Jehan will remain a viable business without its licence remains unclear.

Cllr Steve Allen (Conservatives) asked PCC officers whether the business currently remains open at the meeting, as well as about its future viability.

Licensing officer Darren Dolby said: "I cannot answer that question because I haven’t been to the premises during the evening time. When I pass it in the daytime, it’s shut and there has been mail on the mat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All I can say with any certainty is that there should be no alcohol being sold."

Police also remain unclear on the whereabouts of of Khawar, who also goes by Nadeem and Qurashi.

They have asked anyone who believes they have seen him or have information about his location are urged to call police on 101 or report it online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 35/13365/23.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad