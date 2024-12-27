Man in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving after Peterborough man killed in crash
A man from Peterborough has died following a two-vehicle collision near the city just before Christmas
Officers were called at about 8.30pm on Saturday (21 December) with reports of a collision on the on the A605 Wisbech Road, at Coates, near Peterborough, involving a black Vauxhall Insignia and silver Vauxhall Corsa.
Police and paramedics attended, and the road was closed. The driver of the Corsa, a 23-year-old man from Peterborough, died at the scene, while a passenger was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they remain.
The driver and sole occupant of the Insignia, Owen Bird, 45, from March, suffered minor injuries. He was arrested on suspicion at the scene and has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Bird was remanded into custody where he will next appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 20 January 2025.
Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, saw any of the vehicles in the moments leading up to it, or anyone who has relevant dashcam footage to please get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online quoting incident 511 of 21 December or alternatively call 101.