Man due in court charged with string of Bretton attempted burglaries
A man is due to appear in court today in connection with a number burglaries in Bretton last weekend.
Sean Maher, 37, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon (16 August).
He has since been charged with 10 offences:
Offences said to have been committed on August 12:
Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Tollgate
Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Tollgate
Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Tollgate
Interfering with a motor vehicle with the intention of theft in Tollgate
Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Cleatham
Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Cleatham
Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Cleatham
Offences said to be committed on August 13
Burglary with intent to steal in Middleton
Burglary including theft in Greenham
Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Tirrington
Maher, of Welford Drive, Wittering, has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court.