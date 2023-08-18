A man is due to appear in court today in connection with a number burglaries in Bretton last weekend.

Sean Maher, 37, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon (16 August).

He has since been charged with 10 offences:

Maher is due in court today

Offences said to have been committed on August 12:

Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Tollgate

Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Tollgate

Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Tollgate

Interfering with a motor vehicle with the intention of theft in Tollgate

Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Cleatham

Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Cleatham

Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Cleatham

Offences said to be committed on August 13

Burglary with intent to steal in Middleton

Burglary including theft in Greenham

Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Tirrington