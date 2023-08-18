News you can trust since 1948
Man due in court charged with string of Bretton attempted burglaries

Sean Maher faces total of 10 charges
By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 10:16 BST

A man is due to appear in court today in connection with a number burglaries in Bretton last weekend.

Sean Maher, 37, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon (16 August).

He has since been charged with 10 offences:

Maher is due in court todayMaher is due in court today
Offences said to have been committed on August 12:

Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Tollgate

Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Tollgate

Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Tollgate

Interfering with a motor vehicle with the intention of theft in Tollgate

Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Cleatham

Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Cleatham

Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Cleatham

Offences said to be committed on August 13

Burglary with intent to steal in Middleton

Burglary including theft in Greenham

Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Tirrington

Maher, of Welford Drive, Wittering, has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court.