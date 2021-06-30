Man due in court charged with attempted burglary in Peterborough

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Michael Dear, 25, was arrested in Gunthorpe, Peterborough, on Monday night (28 June) in connection with an attempted burglary in Patterdale Drive that evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was further arrested while in custody in connection with an attempted burglary in Willow Court, Cowbit, Lincolnshire, earlier the same day.