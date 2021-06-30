Man due in court charged with attempted burglary in Peterborough
A man is due in court today charged with attempted burglaries in Peterborough and Cowbit.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 1:06 pm
Michael Dear, 25, was arrested in Gunthorpe, Peterborough, on Monday night (28 June) in connection with an attempted burglary in Patterdale Drive that evening.
He was further arrested while in custody in connection with an attempted burglary in Willow Court, Cowbit, Lincolnshire, earlier the same day.
Dear, of Armthorpe Road in Doncaster, has since been charged with two counts of attempted burglary with intent to steal and has been remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.