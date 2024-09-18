Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ako Mohammad, 33, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, due to appear in court today

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a Peterborough teenager.

Ako Mohammad, 33, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday) following the death Ben Procter, 19, of Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Procter

Ben Procter, 19, from Peterborough, had suffered a head injury and was pronounced dead at 12.36am the following day.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place today (Wednesday) at Peterborough City Hospital.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott, from the Major Crime Unit, said: “I understand this is likely to be concerning to residents, but we believe it to be an isolated incident and we have extra patrols in the area today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts are with Ben's family and specialist officers are keeping them updated on the investigation.”

Police are appealing for dashcam and CCTV footage in the Wellington Street, Star Road and Boongate areas from 10pm on 15 September.

Anyone with information should report online here or via the web chat service and quote Operation Pixel.

Those without internet access should call 101.