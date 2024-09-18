Man charged with murder following death of Peterborough teenager

By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th Sep 2024, 10:11 GMT
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 11:44 GMT
Ako Mohammad, 33, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, due to appear in court today

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a Peterborough teenager.

Ako Mohammad, 33, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday) following the death Ben Procter, 19, of Peterborough.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 11.48pm on Sunday (15 September) with reports of a man having collapsed at a car compound in Wellington Street.

Ben ProcterBen Procter
Ben Procter

Ben Procter, 19, from Peterborough, had suffered a head injury and was pronounced dead at 12.36am the following day.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place today (Wednesday) at Peterborough City Hospital.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott, from the Major Crime Unit, said: “I understand this is likely to be concerning to residents, but we believe it to be an isolated incident and we have extra patrols in the area today.

“Our thoughts are with Ben's family and specialist officers are keeping them updated on the investigation.”

Police are appealing for dashcam and CCTV footage in the Wellington Street, Star Road and Boongate areas from 10pm on 15 September.

Anyone with information should report online here or via the web chat service and quote Operation Pixel.

Those without internet access should call 101.

