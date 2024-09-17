Police launch murder investigation after teenager dies at car compound in Wellington Street, Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Man arrested on suspicion of murder

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a teenager in Peterborough.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 11.48pm on Sunday (15 September) with reports of a man having collapsed at a car compound in Wellington Street.

Ben Procter, 19, from Peterborough, had suffered a head injury and was pronounced dead at 12.36am the following day.

Benjamin Proctor

A 33-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow (Wednesday) at Peterborough City Hospital.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott, from the Major Crime Unit, said: “I understand this is likely to be concerning to residents, but we believe it to be an isolated incident and we have extra patrols in the area today.

“Our thoughts are with Ben's family and specialist officers are keeping them updated on the investigation.”

Police are appealing for dashcam and CCTV footage in the Wellington Street, Star Road and Boongate areas from 10pm on 15 September.

Anyone with information should report online via the web chat service and quote Operation Pixel.

Those without internet access should call 101.