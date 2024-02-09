Man charged with GBH after woman seriously injured in attack near Peterborough city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating a serious assault on a woman in Peterborough have charged a man with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was left with serious injuries requiring hospital treatment.

A police cordon at the scene of the incident

Mohammed Beila, 22, of Eastfield Road, Peterborough, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon (7 February).

He has since been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and possession of an article to be used in fraud.

He is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad