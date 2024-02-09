Man charged with GBH after woman seriously injured in attack near Peterborough city centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives investigating a serious assault on a woman in Peterborough have charged a man with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).
The attack happened between 5.10am and 5.40am on Saturday, 6 January, in Church Walk, off Broadway, in the city centre.
The victim, a woman in her 20s, was left with serious injuries requiring hospital treatment.
Mohammed Beila, 22, of Eastfield Road, Peterborough, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon (7 February).
He has since been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and possession of an article to be used in fraud.
He is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).
Two other men, aged 33 and 51, were previously arrested in connection with the assault – both were on police bail but have since had their bail cancelled and no further action will be taken against them.