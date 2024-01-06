Residents have been asked to avoid Broadway and Park Road.

The majority of a police cordon that was put in place along Broadway and Park Road in the centre of Peterborough following a serious assault of a woman in her 20s has been lifted.

Only a closure of Church Walk remains in place.

All entry to the streets were blocked with several restaurants forced to cancel bookings.

An updated statement from Cambridgeshire Police said: "Please be aware that the road closures that were held earlier are being lifted with the only closure in place on Church Walk, between Broadway and Park Road.

"Thank you for your patience." The woman involved in the assault has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital after being found with serious injuries.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called at about 6.45am today by the ambulance service after a woman in her 20s was found with serious injuries in Broadway, near Peterborough Regional College.

“The woman was taken to Peterborough City Hospital, where she remains, and detectives are now treating the incident as a serious assault.

"A scene has been cordoned off, which has meant the closure of a short section of Broadway, and there will be an increased police presence in the area today.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.