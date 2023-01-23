Police caught a man, who had stopped his van on the carriageway of the A1 to have a wee, only to find that he was over the limit and driving without insurance.

The driver was found stopped on the left-side of the carriageway of the A1 at Brampton on Sunday night (January 22).

He then fled when he was spotted by police but he was stopped shortly after.

Police stopped the van driver on the A1 near Peterborough.

He gave a roadside breath score of 90 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At about 10pm yesterday evening officers noticed a van parked on the carriageway of the A1 near Brampton.

“The driver drove off when he saw officers but was stopped soon after.

“Cyril Yimtsi, 46, of no known address, was later charged with drink-driving and driving without insurance.

