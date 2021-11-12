Man charged with assaulting women and multiple thefts

Court news

Darran Bezdek, 52, was arrested yesterday morning (Thursday) in Churchill Road, Wisbech, in connection with four thefts from shops and two assaults on women.

He has been charged with four counts of theft from a shop, namely:

Theft of gift sets worth £56 from Boots chemist in Wisbech on 10 November

Theft of toiletries worth £207.73 from Superdrug in Wisbech on 19 October

Theft of make-up worth £311 from Superdrug in March on 25 October

Theft of air fresheners worth £20 from QD Stores in Wisbech on 28 October

He has also been charged with assault by beating of a 34-year-old woman in Wisbech on 19 October and assault by beating of a 35-year-old woman in Wisbech on 28 October.