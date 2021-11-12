Man charged with assaulting women and multiple thefts
A man from Wisbech has been charged with two assaults on women and multiple thefts.
Darran Bezdek, 52, was arrested yesterday morning (Thursday) in Churchill Road, Wisbech, in connection with four thefts from shops and two assaults on women.
He has been charged with four counts of theft from a shop, namely:
Theft of gift sets worth £56 from Boots chemist in Wisbech on 10 November
Theft of toiletries worth £207.73 from Superdrug in Wisbech on 19 October
Theft of make-up worth £311 from Superdrug in March on 25 October
Theft of air fresheners worth £20 from QD Stores in Wisbech on 28 October
He has also been charged with assault by beating of a 34-year-old woman in Wisbech on 19 October and assault by beating of a 35-year-old woman in Wisbech on 28 October.
Bezdek, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody to appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).