Man charged over town centre stabbing
A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Spalding town centre.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 11:52 am
Police were called to Spalding town centre at about 4pm on Monday, February 7 after a man received a single stab wound.
The victim has now been released from hospital.
Aurel Irimi (46), of Cortez Close, Spalding, has been remanded in police custody and will attend Lincoln Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 9 February) charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.
Lincolnshire police are still appealing for information about the incident. If you have any information/CCTV please contact officers by calling 101 quoting incident 286 of 07/02/22.