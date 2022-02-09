Man charged over town centre stabbing

Police were called to Spalding town centre at about 4pm on Monday, February 7 after a man received a single stab wound.

The victim has now been released from hospital.

Aurel Irimi (46), of Cortez Close, Spalding, has been remanded in police custody and will attend Lincoln Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 9 February) charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

Crime