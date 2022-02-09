Appeal after stabbing in town centre

The incident occurred at around 4pm on Monday, February 7. The victim received a single stab wound.

Lincolnshire police said his injury is not life threatening and he has been released from hospital.

The police spokesman said; “A suspect was arrested at the scene and remains in custody. No other persons are sought in connection with the offence.

Crime

“We are appealing for witnesses to this incident, which is believed to have started in the vicinity of Boots, Hall Place, in Spalding.