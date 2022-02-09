Appeal after stabbing in town centre
Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in Spalding town centre.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 4:57 am
The incident occurred at around 4pm on Monday, February 7. The victim received a single stab wound.
Lincolnshire police said his injury is not life threatening and he has been released from hospital.
The police spokesman said; “A suspect was arrested at the scene and remains in custody. No other persons are sought in connection with the offence.
“We are appealing for witnesses to this incident, which is believed to have started in the vicinity of Boots, Hall Place, in Spalding.
“If you have any information/CCTV please contact us on 101 quoting incident 286 of 07/02/22.”