Man charged after cash and alcohol taken in knife point robbery at shop in Ramsey

Christopher Scott due in court today
By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th Jun 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 12:20 BST

A man has been charged following a knife point robbery in Ramsey.

Police were called to a shop in Great Whyte at about 8pm on Tuesday (6 June).

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said cash and alcohol were taken from the shop in the incident. Nobody was physically harmed.

Court news
Christopher Scott, 47, of no fixed address, has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place and robbery. He will appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (9 June).