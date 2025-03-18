Man bailed following collision in Peterborough which saw six people - including four children - injured

By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th Mar 2025, 10:50 BST

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol following crash on Sunday evening

A man has been bailed by police following a collision near Peterborough city centre which saw six people – including four children – injured on Sunday evening.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol following crash, which happened at about 7.10pm on Park Road near the junction with Princes Gate.

A grey BMW I5 M60 xDrive had left the road, and crashed into trees on the pavement.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Pic: Martynas KlumbokaEmergency services at the scene of the crash. Pic: Martynas Klumboka
Cambridgeshire Police said the driver of the car, a man from Peterborough, suffered minor injuries, as did four rear passengers, children aged four, six, 15 and 16.

The front passenger, a 46-year-old woman from Peterborough, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Now the arrested man has been bailed by police until June 16.

Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage should report it through the Cambridgeshire Police website using reference CC-16032025-0413.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

