A woman was left with serious injuries after the attack in Sheep Walk.

A 51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault on a woman in her 20s has now been released on bail.

Police made the arrest on Saturday morning after the woman was attacked by a man and left with serious injuries.

The attack happened between 5.10am and 5.40am on Saturday in Church Walk, off Broadway, in the city centre.

Police on the scene in Broadway.

Police were not called until 6.45am when the ambulance service was called to the woman near Peterborough Regional College.

The woman was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where she was treated for serious, but not life threatening, injuries and has now been discharged.

A scene was cordoned off in Broadway and Park Road for most of the morning but has since been removed.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Morgan said: “This was a nasty and sustained assault which left a young woman in hospital and I am keen to find out exactly what happened and bring whoever is responsible to justice.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Church Walk at the time of the assault to get in touch. We have CCTV which shows a group of people walking along Church Walk. We do not think any of them were involved but they could have information crucial to our investigation.

“Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, should please contact us.”

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 71 of 6 January, or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.