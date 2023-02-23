A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following reports of a person falsely claiming to be a taxi driver in Stamford.

The man was arrested after a group of women got into a Skoda car in the town centre on Saturday, February 18. Lincolnshire Police said that it had been reported two men in a grey Skoda Octavia estate were approaching members of the public offering taxi rides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said that the group of women reported they got in to the vehicle, and that the driver used a mobile phone to attempt to take a card payment. It was also reported that the driver attempted to sexually assault one of the passengers.

Police are appealing for witnesses

A a 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in connection with the second incident. He has been released on police bail with conditions not to enter Lincolnshire and not to approach members of the public alluding to be a taxi driver.

Lincolnshire Police said there had been other reports of people claiming to run a taxi service in the Stamford area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “We received a report that a man had got into a vehicle purporting to be a taxi in Stamford town centre on Friday, 17 February. His card went missing during the ride and has been subsequently been used.

"We received a further report from a member of the public at 12.24am on Saturday, 18 February of two men in a vehicle claiming to run a taxi service in the town centre.”

Police enquiries into all three incidents are ongoing, and officers are appealing to members of the public with any information which might help to come forward.

The spokesperson said: “We would also like to remind people that taxis in Lincolnshire have to display a valid taxi driver licence which has a licence number specific to that driver.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad