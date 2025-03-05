Man arrested on suspicion of possession of firearm after 'foot chase' in Peterborough
A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm after a ‘short foot chase’ in Peterborough.
Officers were on patrol in Redmile Walk, Welland, when they heard two motorbikes riding along the footpath.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “One of the riders, a man in his 20s, was stopped and after a short foot chase, he was arrested on suspicion of:
“Taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent
“Possession of an offensive weapon
“Possession of cannabis
“Possession of a firearm
“Driving without insurance
“Driving without a licence
“He has since been bailed until May while we carry out further enquiries.
“Checks on the motorbike found that it had been stolen from Cardea in October! The vehicle has been seized and the owner notified.
“We are aware of concerns about anti-social vehicle use involving motorbikes in the area.
“If you have any concerns about anti-social vehicle use in your area, let us know here https://www.cambs.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/asb/asb/antisocial-behaviour/vehicle-nuisance-involving-cars-bikes-and-mopeds/”