Man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs after fatal collision

Police are appealing for witnesses

The collision happened on the A141 March by-pass at about 3am yesterday (Thursday) and involved a blue Suzuki motorbike and a van.

The man who was riding the motorbike died as a result of the injuries suffered in the incident. The van driver was uninjured.

Today Cambridgeshire Police confirmed a 51-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds - who was driving the van - has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

The arrested man has been released under investigation.

A cow was also reported to be involved and was put down at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash to allow investigations to take place.