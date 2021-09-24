Man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs after fatal collision
A man has been arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs following a collision which left a motorcyclist dead yesterday.
The collision happened on the A141 March by-pass at about 3am yesterday (Thursday) and involved a blue Suzuki motorbike and a van.
The man who was riding the motorbike died as a result of the injuries suffered in the incident. The van driver was uninjured.
Today Cambridgeshire Police confirmed a 51-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds - who was driving the van - has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.
The arrested man has been released under investigation.
A cow was also reported to be involved and was put down at the scene.
The road was closed for several hours following the crash to allow investigations to take place.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 45 of 23 September. Anyone without internet access should call 101.
