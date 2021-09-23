Biker killed in collision with van
A man has died in a collision with a van at March this morning.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 12:25 pm
The man was riding a blue Suzuki motorbike, which was in collision with a van on the A141 March By-pass at about 3am.
A cow was also reported to be involved and was put down at the scene.
The road was closed to allow investigations and the road to be cleared but it has since been reopened.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 45 of 23 September. Anyone without internet access should call 101.