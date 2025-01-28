Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following incident in Ortongate car park in Peterborough bailed by police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police say a man remains in a critical condition

A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident at a Peterborough car park over the weekend has been bailed by police.

The man, aged 55 and from Peterborough, was arrested after police were called following reports of violence at the Ortongate car park just after 2pm on Sunday (January 26).

Cambridgeshire Police said a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition.

The arrested man has now been bailed by police until April 25.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online, or call 101.