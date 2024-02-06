Man arrested in connection with series of sexual assaults at Peterborough footbridge
Police have made an arrest in connection with a series of sexual assaults that took place on or near a Peterborough footbridge.
Three women were assaulted on or near the footbridge over the railway between Marholm Road, Walton, and Wedgwood Way, Bretton, between Monday 22 January and Monday 29 January. All three assaults happened between 6.30am and 7.30am.
Today, Cambridgeshire Police said that a 36-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He remains in custody.
Sergeant Andy Gladders said: “These sexual assaults were traumatic for the victims, and I’d encourage anyone with information to come forward.
“The neighbourhood policing team are patrolling in the area and the serious crime team are following all possible lines of enquiry.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website quoting Op Kudus. Anyone without internet access should call 101.