Man arrested in connection with series of sexual assaults at Peterborough footbridge

Police have made an arrest in connection with a series of sexual assaults that took place on or near a Peterborough footbridge.

Today, Cambridgeshire Police said that a 36-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He remains in custody.

Police said the attacks happened near the footbridge over the railway between Marholm Road, Walton, and Wedgwood Way, Bretton

All three assaults happened between 6.30am and 7.30am.

Sergeant Andy Gladders said: “These sexual assaults were traumatic for the victims, and I’d encourage anyone with information to come forward.

“The neighbourhood policing team are patrolling in the area and the serious crime team are following all possible lines of enquiry.”