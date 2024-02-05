Three women sexually assaulted in Peterborough last week as police link attacks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three women have been sexually assaulted at a footbridge in Peterborough in the space of a week – and police have linked the attacks.

The three women were assaulted on or near the footbridge over the railway between Marholm Road, Walton, and Wedgwood Way, Bretton, between Monday 22 January and Monday last week (29 January).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All three assaults happened between 6.30am and 7.30am and a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police has said the offences are being linked to each other.

The bridge where the attacks happened

Police have described the attacks as ‘traumatic for the victims’ and are urging any witnesses to come forward.

Cambridgeshire Police have released a description of the suspect, saying he is a white man who is aged in his 30s or 40s. On at least two occasions he was wearing dark clothing.

An investigation has been launched and officers have increased patrols in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Andy Gladders urged anyone with information to come forward to help with the investigation. He said: “These sexual assaults were traumatic for the victims, and I’d encourage anyone with information to come forward.

The bridge where the attacks happened

“The neighbourhood policing team are patrolling in the area and the serious crime team are following all possible lines of enquiry.”