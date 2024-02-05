Three women sexually assaulted in Peterborough last week as police link attacks
Three women have been sexually assaulted at a footbridge in Peterborough in the space of a week – and police have linked the attacks.
The three women were assaulted on or near the footbridge over the railway between Marholm Road, Walton, and Wedgwood Way, Bretton, between Monday 22 January and Monday last week (29 January).
All three assaults happened between 6.30am and 7.30am and a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police has said the offences are being linked to each other.
Police have described the attacks as ‘traumatic for the victims’ and are urging any witnesses to come forward.
Cambridgeshire Police have released a description of the suspect, saying he is a white man who is aged in his 30s or 40s. On at least two occasions he was wearing dark clothing.
An investigation has been launched and officers have increased patrols in the area.
Sergeant Andy Gladders urged anyone with information to come forward to help with the investigation. He said: “These sexual assaults were traumatic for the victims, and I’d encourage anyone with information to come forward.
“The neighbourhood policing team are patrolling in the area and the serious crime team are following all possible lines of enquiry.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website quoting Op Kudus. Anyone without internet access should call 101.