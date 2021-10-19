Man arrested in connection with drug dealing near Peterborough Post Office

Drugs seized by police

Police arrested the 45-year-old following a call from a member of the public yesterday (Monday).

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said; “Big thank you to the member of the public who reported suspected drug dealing near the Bourges Boulevard Post Office.

“As a result of this call, a 45-year-old man is now in custody on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and these drugs have now been seized.”