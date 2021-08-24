Man arrested after homophobic comments heard at Peterborough Pride Festival

The festival took place last weekend, with scores of people celebrating in the city centre.

While the celebrations largely passed off without trouble, Cambridegshire police confirmed one arrest had been made.

A spokesman for the force said: “On Saturday evening during Peterborough Pride festival, we arrested someone for a hate crime after we received reports of homophobic comments being made towards participants of the festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough's Pride event. Pictures: David Lowndes

“The man, who is in his 40s, was arrested in Cathedral Square on suspicion of causing harassment, alarm or distress.

“He has since been released under investigation while we continue our enquiries.

“We have a diverse community in Cambridgeshire and we recognise everyone should be allowed to live their lives free from harassment and the fear of hate crime.