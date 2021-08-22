In pictures: Hundreds celebrate Peterborough’s Pride parade

The parade, last seen in the city in 2019, started at 12:30pm at the Key Theatre and, led by Embrace Events culminated with a street party at Cathedral Square. The street party, from 1:30pm-6pm, was a showcase for fantastic LGBTQIA+ performers from across the country – from cabaret and Jamaican dancehall, to comedy, drag and performance!

Peterborough’s Teddi The Drag Queen hosted the main stage for Peterborough Pride for the first time and also hosting wass Ritzy Crackers – the city’s long-standing resident Queen of Camp and hostess of Embrace Events, who has been on the scene for over 25years, and Ed. G. Teen.

Vice Chair of Peterborough Pride, Teddi the Drag Queen (31) told the Peterborough Telegraph: “I am very honoured to host my hometown pride. It is a massive privilege, to think when I was younger I had no idea that Peterborough could hold a Pride, yet alone me being the host of it.

“I first got into drag as a political statement I wanted to enter “straight” spaces and making them queer, even if i was just a guest.

“I wanted to use drag in order to shock and wake some people up. We live in the 21st century and especially in Peterborough, we are part of the second largest LGBTQIA+ community outside of london. Also I very rarely saw someone that looked like me, larger, effeminate and representation matters so I decided to become the representation.

“The fact that we are actually putting on a pride is monumental, the majority of other prides have either been cancelled or cannot go ahead, so I am very thankful that we are able to put one on.”

