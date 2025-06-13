Man appears in court after cash and drugs found in Peterborough home in police raid

A man has appeared in court after police found cash and drugs in a raid at a Peterborough home.

Officers executed a drugs warrant at a house in Midland Road, West Town on Wednesday (June 11).

A police spokesperson said that a large quantity of cash, class A and class B drugs were found.

Rakeeb Ali, 29, of Stagsden, Orgon Goldhay, was arrested and later charged with money laundering, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

He appeared at Huntingdon Mags Court yesterday (June 12) and has been remanded in custody until his next appearance next month (10 July).