A man is facing a life sentence after admitting murdering a man found dead at a burning house.

Vincent Markham (52) died after being assaulted by Sam Church at a property at Farrow Road, Spalding on August 7 last year.

Emergency services were called to the property at 1.03am, but sadly were unable to save Mr Markham, who died at the scene.

Samuel Church

It was initially thought Mr Markham died in the fire – which was initially described by police as ‘an explosion’ – but a post mortem examination later revealed he had been assaulted, and suffered fatal injuries in the attack.

Suspect Sam Church, aged 36, of Acacia Avenue in Spalding, was located with burn injuries at the junction of Broadgate.

Church told a member of the public who came to his aid that he had tried to get someone out of the fire. He was taken to hospital to be treated, but following his release was arrested and charged with murder and perverting the course of justice.

Church initially denied the charges, but on Thursday he pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court.

Vincent Markham

Detective Inspector Adrian Czajkowski, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “Our investigations revealed that Church had assaulted Mr Markham before starting the fire. This was a very tragic incident and our thoughts are with Mr Markham’s family.”

Following is death, Mr Markham’s family set up a fundraising page in his honour, with his daughter Simone Elderkin, saying: “Not only has his family lost their beloved father, grandad, brother and son but also we have lost any memory of him in the fire too.

"We have decided to set this up so we can give him the send off he would have wanted and truly deserved so that he can finally be at peace with his sister.”

Church has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 14 April at Lincoln Crown Court. After pleading guilty to murder, he will face a mandatory life sentence.

The scene of the crime

