Lincoln Road shop closed after Peterborough police find prescription only Viagra and thousands of illegal cigarettes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been arrested

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Peterborough shop has been fully “closed” after it was found to have illicit products and suspected links to organised crime.

The Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) carried out a warrant at International Food Store, 41 Lincoln Road, Peterborough city centre, in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said that 683,400 cigarettes, 37.45kg of hand rolling tobacco, and 35 cigars – all of which were found to be illegal by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) – were discovered.

The shop is shut by police

The spokesperson said that officers also found £14,886.20 in cash, as well as large sums of foreign currency, and a substantial amount of Sildenafil tablets – commonly known as Viagra, which which is a prescription-only drug that can only be sold in pharmacies.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of tax evasion and money laundering and released on bail until February.

The following week, a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Sildenafil, in connection with the find at the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A search of the adjoining flat uncovered further packs of Sildamax tablets and illicit cigarettes. The man has also been released on bail until February.

"Concerns were also raised about underage sales of age-restricted products.”

PC James Rice, from the NST, said: “While Sildenafil is not classed as a controlled drug, it is only permitted to be sold by pharmacies, which this shop is not.

“We have been working closely with Peterborough City Council, Trading Standards and Immigration Enforcement and found the shop was mishandling its waste, selling illicit cigarettes and had a suspected illegal worker. Concerns were also raised about underage sales of age-restricted products.”

The full closure order was served on the shop and flat above on Tuesday (31 December), following a successful application at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The order, which is in place until 30 March, states both premises are closed to everyone except for emergency services and employees of Peterborough City Council and their agents. Those who live on the premises have until 10 January to vacate, otherwise will find themselves in breach of the order, which is a criminal offence that could result in imprisonment of up to three months, a fine, or both.

PC Rice added: “We applied to the courts for the business and adjoining flat to be closed due to persistent issues in the store around things such as the sale of age restricted products and other illicit items and non-duty paid products.

“Circumstances such as these are often a front for organised criminality and anti-social behaviour which has detrimental effects in our communities.

“We hope this latest action shows the community that we are committed to tackling organised crime and will continue to police this robustly through regular compliance checks and enforcement of the order.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This work has been carried out as part of ‘Alliance’, which is a multi-agency campaign to regenerate Millfield and some of its surrounding areas by tackling criminality to make it an all-round better place for the community.

Anyone with information about the order being breached should report to police using the online reporting form or webchat service. Those without internet access should call 101.