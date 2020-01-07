Lincoln Road murder investigation: Police granted extra time to question suspect as post-mortem set for victim

Police have been granted an extension to continue questioning a man arrested on suspicion of murder in Lincoln Road.

The 39-year-old from Peterborough was arrested on Sunday evening after a man collapsed at the junction with Northfield Road having received “serious injuries”.

Forensics officers in Lincoln Road

He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service but died a short while later.

Cambridgeshire police were called at around 8.50pm to the scene and arrested the 39-year-old on suspicion of murder. The force said yesterday that the death was being treated as an “isolated incident” and that they are not looking for anyone else as part of their investigation.

Forensics officers were at the scene yesterday with Lincoln Road remaining closed between Searjeant Street/Stone Lane and Harris Street junctions as evidence was gathered, including inside a property.

The road was closed on the Sunday evening and only re-opened on Monday at around 3pm with the police cordon being removed.

By law police can hold suspects for up to 24 hours before they have to decide whether to charge or release them, but this can be extended on authorisation of a police superintendent which has now happened, allowing further time for the 39-year-old man to be questioned.

A post-mortem examination of the man who died has been scheduled for midday today with officers continuing their efforts to trace his next of kin.

Police are appealing for witnesses to call them on 101, quoting reference 35/1271/20 of January 5, or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.