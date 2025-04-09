'Lifers' who launched brutal attack on Cambridgeshire prison guard at HMP Whitemoor have sentences extended

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Victim Calvin Bishop mental health deteriorated after attack, and has since sadly died

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three inmates who launched a ‘vicious, underhand and pre-meditated attack’ on a prison officer have been handed extra time on top of their existing life sentences.

Ralique Young, 24, was out with other prisoners in the exercise yard of HMP Whitemoor, near March, at 5.30pm on 22 August, 2023, when he launched the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calvin Bishop was one of three prison officers supervising the inmates and was approached by Young, who brought up a previous incident where he’d been forcefully put back into his cell for ignoring orders.

The incident happened at the high security HMP Whitemoor near March

Young punched Mr Bishop in the face and was joined by fellow inmates - Zeshaun Daley, 23, and Clayton Barker, 24 – who carried on punching him as he was crouched down trying to protect himself.

Another prison officer intervened and dragged Daley off Mr Bishop but was punched in the face himself.

The three inmates had PAVA spray used on them and were taken off the exercise yard. Mr Bishop was taken to hospital where x-rays revealed a fractured knuckle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, since the attack Mr Bishop, who was looking forward to starting a job as a police officer, has died, with his mum saying his mental health deteriorated following the incident.

Years added to sentences being served by men

All three of his attackers were sentenced on Friday (4 April) where Barker was handed three years and one month on top of his existing life sentence, Daley was handed four years and two months in addition to his life sentence and Young had three years and six months added to his life term behind bars.

Young pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and assaulting an emergency worker in January. Barker also admitted one charge of ABH at a previous hearing.

Daley denied the charges and stood trial at Cambridge Crown Court in February, where he was found guilty of ABH and assaulting an emergency worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Vicious, underhand and pre-meditated attack’

DC Emma Purser, who investigated, said: “Although this may seem like an assault with no life-threatening injuries, a victim impact statement from the mother of the prison officer who was attacked has highlighted the upsetting reality and mental impact.

“In the statement Calvin’s mother explained that after the attack, he had suffered from panic attacks and insomnia. She said his mental health deteriorated, he withdrew from friends and family and has since sadly died.

“She said Calvin was proud to serve as a prison officer and happy in his role helping others improve their situation, but since a young boy had always wanted to be a police officer and had been offered a job at Cambridgeshire Constabulary – but suffered a ‘vicious, underhand and pre-meditated attack’ and will now never get that opportunity.

“Prison officers do a difficult job in incredibly challenging circumstances. To be attacked like this is completely unacceptable. I’m pleased all three defendants have now faced justice for their actions.”