Christopher Scott, 47, walked into the Spar shop, in Great Whyte, on June 6 and approached a shop assistant standing in the sweet aisle.

He reportedly said, “I fancy something sweet”, but when the worker asked what she could get him, he replied, “all the cash from the till”, before pulling out a knife.

The shop assistant and her colleague opened the till and emptied the cash. Before he left, Scott also demanded the two bottles of Jack Daniels from behind the counter, all while wielding the knife towards staff.

Christopher Scott.

Scott, of South Walk, Ramsey, was captured on CCTV and identified by officers who later arrested him.

He pleaded guilty to robbery and possessing a knife in a public place and was sentenced to four years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (July 7).

Detective Constable James Lewis, who investigated, said: “This was an incredibly frightening incident for the shop staff who genuinely feared for their safety.

“Scott was linked to the crime by shop CCTV and later identified by our officers.