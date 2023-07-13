News you can trust since 1948
Knife-wielding robber jailed for four years following Ramsey shop theft

A knife-wielding robber who demanded all the cash from a till and two bottles of Jack Daniels in a Ramsey shop has been jailed for four years.
By Ben Jones
Published 13th Jul 2023, 00:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 00:31 BST

Christopher Scott, 47, walked into the Spar shop, in Great Whyte, on June 6 and approached a shop assistant standing in the sweet aisle.

He reportedly said, “I fancy something sweet”, but when the worker asked what she could get him, he replied, “all the cash from the till”, before pulling out a knife.

The shop assistant and her colleague opened the till and emptied the cash. Before he left, Scott also demanded the two bottles of Jack Daniels from behind the counter, all while wielding the knife towards staff.

Christopher Scott.Christopher Scott.
Scott, of South Walk, Ramsey, was captured on CCTV and identified by officers who later arrested him.

He pleaded guilty to robbery and possessing a knife in a public place and was sentenced to four years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (July 7).

Detective Constable James Lewis, who investigated, said: “This was an incredibly frightening incident for the shop staff who genuinely feared for their safety.

“Scott was linked to the crime by shop CCTV and later identified by our officers.

“I’m pleased justice has been done today and I hope it can bring some closure for the staff who were put through this ordeal.”