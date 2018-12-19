Jury in trial of Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya continue deliberations

The jury in the trial of Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya have continued their deliberations this morning (Wednesday).

Labour MP Ms Onasanya is charged with perverting the course of justice, over allegations she lied over a speeding ticket. She denies the charge.

The jury started their deliberations yesterday afternoon, and have continued their discussions this morning at The Old Bailey.

Ms Onasanya is said to have claimed a Russian man was behind the wheel of her Nissan Micra when it was caught doing 41mph in a 30pmh zone in a Cambridgeshire village.

But the Old Bailey heard the nominated driver was over 1,000 miles away in his homeland with his parents.