Peterborough Labour MP Fiona Onasanya found guilty of perverting the course of justice

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya’s political career is in doubt after she was convicted of perverting the course of justice at The Old Bailey.

The Labour MP had strenuously denied lying about who was behind the wheel of her Nissan Micra when it was caught speeding in Thorney in July last year - but after a retrial lasting one week a jury today returned a unanimous guilty verdict.

Fiona Onasanya MP arriving at court

Ms Onasanya will be sentenced at a later date, but the conviction does not automatically mean she loses her seat as MP for Peterborough.

The jury retired to consider their verdict yesterday afternoon after hearing Judge Mr Justice Stuart-Smith finish his summing up.

Ms Onasanya strenuously denied the charge. Cell site data showed her mobile phone was in the area at the time of the speeding offence - but Ms Onasanya said she would not have been driving, as she did not drive while using a mobile.

She said she had left the Notice of Intended Prosecution at her mother’s house for the driver to fill in.

Festus Onasanya had pleaded guilty to three counts of perverting the course of justice - including the charge his sister was cleared of - at a previous hearing. He was bailed to be sentenced following his sister’s trial.

A jury in the first trial - held at the Old Bailey last month - were unable to reach a verdict, leading to the retrial.

More to follow....