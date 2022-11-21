Jail for Peterborough 'thug' who ripped necklace from girlfriend's neck

A man who ripped a necklace from his girlfriend’s neck before punching her has been jailed.

The victim, 37, had been celebrating her mother’s birthday when she came back to her home at about 11pm on 10 September, to find Mohammed Qadeer, 32, of Kesteven Walk, Peterborough, sitting on her sofa.

After verbally abusing her, he yanked off and broke her necklace, which held sentimental value.

Court news

Qadeer then punched the victim on the nose three times, as neighbours called the police after hearing screaming.

Qadeer was found guilty of assault and criminal damage at Peterborough Crown Court.

He was jailed for eight months and ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge.

DC Amanda Pickering, who investigated, said: “Qadeer acted like a thug as he attacked the victim in her own home and cruelly broke an item of jewellery with sentimental value.”

