Jail for Peterborough shoplifter who targeted Superdrug in Queensgate five times in six weeks

Aaron Cliffe also stole from Tesco, B&M, Waitrose and New Look during spree

A Peterborough shoplifter who targeted the same shop five times in the space of six weeks has been jailed.

Aaron Cliffe, 27, was arrested in Peterborough city centre on Monday (27 May) after he was spotted by CCTV operators who recognised him as being wanted for multiple thefts from Superdrug in Queensgate shopping centre.

Cliffe, of Aqua Drive, Hampton Water, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court last week, where he was jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay £743.85 in compensation after admitting 11 offences.

Cliffe admitted stealing items from Superdrug in Queensgate a number of times during a six week period

PC Daniel Young, who investigated, said: “Tackling retail crime continues to be an issue that we are working hard to tackle, and I would like to encourage businesses to continue reporting any incidents to us, regardless of value, to help build our investigations and identify prolific offenders.

“When it comes to dealing with prolific offenders such as Cliffe, we can apply to the courts for orders such as a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), which will give us greater powers when it comes to tackling his offending. If it is granted, Cliffe will be banned from certain areas of Peterborough, meaning we can arrest him and put him before the courts if he is found in breach of the conditions.”

Offences admitted by Cliffe:

Theft of seven skincare items worth £227.42 from Superdrug, Queensgate shopping centre, on 10 April.

Theft of various items worth £73.41 from B&M, Boongate, on 12 April.

Theft of meat worth £24.85 from Tesco Express, Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, on 13 April.

Theft of a bottle of perfume worth £34.20 from Superdrug, Queensgate shopping centre, on 15 April.

Theft of Hugo Boss aftershave of an unknown value from Superdrug, Queensgate shopping centre, on 18 April.

Theft of various clothing items worth £40 from New Look, Queensgate shopping centre, on 18 April.

Theft of four long summer dresses of an unknown value from New Look, Queensgate shopping centre, on 21 April.

Theft of various makeup items worth £55.95 from Superdrug, Queensgate shopping centre, on 29 April.

Theft of various makeup items worth £132.86 from Superdrug, Queensgate shopping centre, on 25 May.

Theft of hanging baskets worth £20 from Waitrose, Mayor’s Walk, on 26 May.