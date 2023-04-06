News you can trust since 1948
Jail for Peterborough cannabis grower found with selfies of £165,000 crop

By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:46 BST

A cannabis grower who was arrested after police found “selfies” with his £165,000 yield on his phone has been jailed.

On 15 December last year, the Neighbourhood Support Team carried out a warrant at Varity House, Fengate, Peterborough, in relation to drug supply.

Genc Gjergje, 27, was inside and found to be wanted for failing to appear at court, therefore was arrested and immediately put before Huntingdon Magistrates that day.

Genc Gjergje, and some of the drugs found at addresses linked to himGenc Gjergje, and some of the drugs found at addresses linked to him
A review of his mobile phone found photos of cannabis plants, including “selfies” with the yields and photographs of documents relating to properties in Bretton and Yaxley.

The team headed over to a house in Clipston Walk, Bretton, where they found a cannabis factory with 133 plants worth up to £111,720, shortly followed by a visit to Azalea Court in Yaxley where a second cannabis factory with 65 plants worth up to £54,600 was discovered.

A third property in Phorpes Court, Fletton, was also linked to him, which officers visited that evening, however only remnants of a cannabis factory were found.

Gjergje, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday, where he was jailed for one year and ten months after previously admitting being concerned in the production of cannabis and two counts of production of cannabis.

Detective Constable Kevin Poole, who investigated, said: “Cannabis factories are often linked to wider criminality and organised crime groups (OCGs), bringing violence and anti-social behaviour to our communities.”

