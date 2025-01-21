Jail for man who turned up to ex's Peterborough work armed with metal pole

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pawel Sliwinski jailed for more than two and a half years

A man obsessed with his ex-partner has been jailed after turning up at her workplace armed with a metal pole.

Pawel Sliwinski, 37, of Kent Road, Peterborough, terrified workers at the premises in Peterborough, on 18 March, by demanding to know where his ex-girlfriend was while clutching the weapon.

After realising she wasn’t there, Sliwinski left, and police were alerted.

Pawel Sliwinski

Officers discovered Sliwinski had been harassing his former partner after she ended their 14-year relationship two months previous.

It had taken the victim several years to pluck up the courage to leave Sliwinski after suffering from physical and psychological abuse.

The victim told officers that during arguments, he would often put his hands around her throat, but she was usually able to break free due to his drunkenness.

Sliwinski isolated the victim from family and friends and on the rare occasion she did go out, he would constantly call and text her, accusing her of cheating on him.

He would often throw drinks glasses at her and, threaten to hurt her and her dog.

After the relationship ended, Sliwinski continued to abuse the victim by sending threatening messages.

One was a picture if his slit wrist, with Sliwinski threatening to kill himself if she didn’t go back to him.

Sliwinski pleaded guilty to engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour, actual bodily harm (ABH) and threats to kill.

Last Tuesday (14 January), at Peterborough Crown Court, he was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison and handed a five-year restraining order.

DC Michael Childs, who investigated, said: “Sliwinski’s behaviour left his partner incredibly frightened, both during their relationship and afterwards. She was too scared to come home from work. No-one should ever be made to feel that way.

“Domestic abuse, including controlling behaviour is never acceptable. I hope he now reflects on what he did, and his victim can feel some measure of closure. I would like to thank her for her bravery and for supporting us in this investigation.

“Tackling domestic abuse is a force priority and we will continue to work tirelessly to keep victims safe."

Anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse is urged to contact police or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247.