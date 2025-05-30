Jail for man who stole £2,500 worth of clothes from H&M and Superdry in Peterborough
A man who stole more than £2,500 worth of clothing from two Peterborough shops has been jailed.
Robert McColl, 32, was arrested on 2 May in connection with two thefts from H&M in Queensgate shopping centre, on 29 March and 21 April, and three thefts from Superdry, in Queensgate shopping centre, between 31 March and 5 April.
McColl, of Oundle Road, Alwalton, was jailed for 28 weeks and ordered to pay £1,150 in compensation after admitting the offences at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (21 May).
PC Holland, from Peterborough’s city centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Retail crime is a priority for the team, and we will continue to work closely with shop staff and partner agencies to ensure those involved are identified and arrested.”