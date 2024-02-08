Jail for man who stabbed victim following disagreement at Peterborough pub's drum and bass night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dispute between two men turned violent after they clashed at a music event in Peterborough.

Richard Holmes, 32, stabbed the victim in the face and armpit on 10 October 2021 after both had been at a “drum and bass” event at The Peacock pub in London Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After it had finished at about midnight, the victim left with his partner and walked to her house in Hadrian’s Court, Fletton.

Richard Holmes

When they arrived, Holmes was outside the house with two other friends of the victim’s partner.

Holmes and the victim became embroiled in an argument and Holmes smashed all of the windows of his car.

The victim remained at the house in Fletton but everyone else, including Holmes, went to a property in Coronation Avenue, Whittlesey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim took a taxi to Coronation Avenue and another fracas broke out before Holmes stabbed the victim and fled.

He was arrested later that morning by firearms officers at an address near Somersham.

The victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance for treatment for his injuries, which were not life threatening.

On Monday (5 February), at Huntingdon Law Courts, Holmes, of Croyland Road, Peterborough, was jailed for 25 months, having pleaded guilty to wound grievous bodily harm without intent. He also admitted criminal damage but received no separate penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Phillipa Mallett said: “This was a violent knife attack by Holmes and the consequences could have been so much worse.