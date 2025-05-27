Jail for man who stabbed his housemate during attempted robbery

Slavov forced his way into the victim’s room and punched him before stabbing him several times.

A man who stabbed his housemate and attempted to steal his bank cards has been jailed.

Tihomir Slavov, 37, forced his way into the victim’s room at the property in Chestnut Close, Huntingdon, on October 10, 2022 and stole cigarettes.

Two days later the victim confronted Slavov about what happened. He apologised and said he would repair the damaged door.

When the victim and another resident spoke to him about overdue rent they argued.

On October 14, Slavov forced his way into the victim’s room and punched him, before threatening him with a knife.

He stole the man’s mobile phone and demanded his bank cards. The victim tried to disarm Slavov and a struggle ensued where the man was stabbed several times.

Slavov left the property and the victim went to hospital to receive treatment for the stab wounds to his forearm, thigh and face.

Police were called and Slavov was arrested later the same day.

He admitted assault causing grievous bodily harm without intent, attempted robbery, burglary, criminal damage and theft from a person.

On Friday (May 23), at Huntingdon Law Courts, Slavov, of Rectory Gardens, Godmanchester, was jailed for 45 months.

Detective Sergeant Kenny Reeves said: “Slavov’s behaviour was completely unacceptable as he attacked and stole from a housemate.

“The victim has been told that scarring from the injuries he sustained is likely to be permanent. This incident could easily have had an even worse outcome given a knife was involved.”