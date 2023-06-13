Jail for man who doused victim in petrol and threatened to burn him alive after argument on train from Peterborough

A father and son have been sentenced after they launched a “shocking” attack in which they doused a man with petrol and threatened to burn him alive following an argument on a train from Peterborough.

James and Scott Brady’s actions were labelled as ‘violent’, ‘reckless’ and ‘stupid’ by police following the incident last year.

Now the pair have been sentenced at Huntingdon Crown Court after the duo admitted their role in the attack, with police saying their victim could have suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident.

The attack happened on a train between Peterborough and March

The court heard how the pair assaulted the man after Scott Brady (18) had got into an argument with the victim on a train from the city to March on the evening of October 29 last year.

The altercation continued as they got off the train in March and the teenager explained what was happening to his 40-year-old father, who was waiting in a white van in the car park.

James Brady drove the van along Station Road and caught up with the victim at the junction with Queen’s Street, where his Scott Brady jumped out and ran at the victim, pushing him.

James Brady also got out of the van with a jerry can of petrol and poured it over the victim before both began attacking him for several minutes, threatening to “burn him alive.”

The victim reported the assault to police once father and son had left the scene.

On Thursday (8 June), at Huntingdon Law Courts, James Brady, of County Road, March, was jailed for two years and three months, having pleaded guilty to administering a noxious substance with intent.

Scott Brady, of Upwell Road, March, pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm and was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years.

PC Chris Grant, from Cambridgeshire Police, welcomed the sentence handed out, and said: “This was a shocking attack which could have left the victim with lasting injuries so I am really pleased both James and Scott Brady have faced justice.