Jail for man who admitted raping woman

Petrica Lescaru

Petrica Lescaru, 27, visited the victim at her home in Huntingdon on 6 June this year.

Lescaru became angry, after she turned down his advances, and punched a hole in her living room door and dragged her upstairs by the hair.

He continued to assault her upstairs and then raped her. Police were called and he was arrested at the scene.

In interview he denied the offences, but when the definition of rape was explained to him and he was asked if he had raped her, he said, “If this is what it means, then yes”.

Lescaru, of Armstrong Court, Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to rape, actual bodily harm and criminal damage on 9 September at Cambridge Crown Court.

He was sentenced last Thursday (11 November) to seven years in prison and placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely at Peterborough Crown Court.

DC Craig McPherson, who investigated, said: “Lescaru didn’t seem to be aware of the laws around consent and when they were explained to him he admitted what he had done.

“I commend the victim for her bravery in coming forwards, supporting the investigation and for having the strength and courage to give evidence against him.

“The outcome shows that both the police and the justice system take sexual offences very seriously.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has specially trained officers (STOs) who, in the event of a sexual offence, will provide practical and emotional support throughout the investigation and court process.