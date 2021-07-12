Jail for drink driver who left man with life changing injuries in crash near Peterborough after ‘having a few shandies’
A drink driver who admitted ‘having a few shandies’ before getting behind the wheel and causing a devastating crash which left a man seriously injured has been jailed.
Daniel Bruce, 32, was driving his Ford Galaxy northbound on the Bodsey Toll Road, Ramsey, at just after 4pm on 28 July last year when he crashed head-on with a Renault Trafic van.
The collision happened just after Bodsey Bridge, where Bruce took a left-hand turn on the wrong side of the road.
Both vehicles were left crumpled by the force of the collision and the drivers had to be freed by the fire service.
The victim, a 52-year-old man with a young family, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with multiple bone fractures and breaks in his legs, feet and ribs, as well as other internal damage.
Bruce was taken to hospital with minor injuries and, while there, gave a positive breath sample of 51 microgrammes of alcohol.
He admitted to police he had “had a few shandies” before driving and had been on the wrong side of the road.
Bruce, of Pear Tree Crescent, Wisbech, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was jailed for two years at Peterborough Crown Court last Wednesday (7 July), disqualified from driving for five years and will need to complete a re-test following that.
PC Peter Smith said: “Bruce put himself and motorists around him in danger by getting behind the wheel while under the influence.
“His actions have left a man, who has a young child and an active job, with life changing injuries. There is no sentence that can change this but I hope it will help him move forward”.