Jail for disqualified driver caught behind the wheel near Peterborough 'with bag of white powder'
On 15 October at around 11.40pm, a Skoda Fabia was seen driving along the A16 at Crowland.
The Lincolnshire Police Roads Policing Unit followed the car as it entered Cambridgeshire where it was stopped. The driver was searched under Section 23 of the misuse of drugs act, and a small clear bag containing white powder was located as well as a bank card with white powder on it.
Subsequent checks revealed the driver of the vehicle, 32-year-old Shkelzen Hajdara, was a disqualified driver
Hajdara, of Twelve Acre Crecent, Farnborough, was remanded into custody and appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Friday 17 October, where he pleaded guilty to three offences of driving whilst disqualified, use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and possession of a controlled class A drug.
He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 32 months. He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £154 and £120 costs.
The Officer in this case, PC 597 Harrington of the Response Investigation Team said, “It is a priority to deter those driving whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol and to ensure that those who are persistent in this dangerous behaviour are identified and dealt with through the Criminal Justice System.
"We have a duty to protect law abiding motorists and having today’s guilty plea goes some way to ensure Lincolnshire roads remain a safe place for both residents and visitors to our area.”