Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An investigation into an organised crime group who dressed as police officers while they raided a rival’s house in Peterborough is due to appear on national television on Wednesday morning (March 6).

The work of detectives from the force’s northern Acquisitive Crime Team to catch the group within hours of the heist will be highlighted on this week’s Crimewatch Live programme at 10.45am on BBC One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In August 2022, a group of five men – Olsi Cakoni, Florin Doci, Tom Dodaj, Malesio Gjonaj and one who remains unknown – posed as police officers and armed themselves with guns, hammers and crowbars while they forced their way into the home which had been used to stash large amounts of cash.

Aurela Marcu, Florin Doci and Madion Gjonaj.

The lead detective in the case features on the show explaining the “high-level sophistication of the job” with surveillance cameras, crowbars, fake police outfits, firearms and some significant sentences handed out at the end of it, being “the kind of thing that you really join the job for”.

Using police footage and dramatic reconstruction, Crimewatch Live will re-tell the story of how the force’s quick response to catch those responsible paid off.

The episode features interviews with the detectives involved in catching the gang and also shocking CCTV of the raid.