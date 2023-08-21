Aurela Marcu, Florin Doci and Madion Gjonaj (image: Cambridgeshire Police).

Members of an organised crime group, who dressed as police officers while they raided a rival’s house in Peterborough, have been jailed for a total of more than 50 years.

Police were called at just gone 4am on 4 August last year with reports of a disturbance at a house in Sheringham Way, Orton Longueville.

A group of five men – Olsi Cakoni, Florin Doci, Tom Dodaj, Malesio Gjonaj and one who remains unknown – posed as police officers and armed themselves with guns, hammers and crowbars while they forced their way into the home, which had been used to stash large amounts of cash.

Tomas Dodaj, Olsi Cakoni and Malesio Gjonaj (image: Cambridgeshire Police).

The five men left the house with a large bag containing what is believed to be a large amount of cash and class A drugs, climbing garden fences and dropping some of the weapons and police uniform, which was later recovered by police.

A white caddy van the group arrived at the raid in, was dumped in Peterborough and later recovered by police who found some of the fake police uniform in the back, along with zip ties, a remote CCTV camera and two firearms – one of which was an imitation, the other a viable, loaded handgun.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras picked up a white VW Golf and a red Seat Arona travelling in convoy from 6.30am down the A1 into London, with the men’s phones’ movements matching those of the cars.

Enquiries revealed Arjada Lleshi, girlfriend of one of the men, had arrived in the UK at Luton Airport on 1 August and hired the red Seat Arona.

A marker was placed on the vehicle which showed it moving between London, Essex and South Wales later in the day on 4 August after the raid.

Doci, Cakoni and Malesio Gjonaj, were stopped in the Seat on the A406 north circular driving towards Wembley, and arrested.

Around the same time, the white VW Golf was stopped in Surrey with Dodaj as the sole occupant, who was also arrested. Within the glovebox was £6,000 in cash.

Lleshi was intercepted by officers from the Acquisitive Crime Team (ACT) at Luton Airport later that evening, about to catch a flight back to Albania.

She was found with £1,200 in cash in her handbag.

Detectives learnt how in the weeks leading up to the raid, the group had been carrying out surveillance on the address – where members of a rival OCG were living – including installing a covert camera on a neighbouring property.

A second woman, Aurela Marcu, was found to have been part of the surveillance and planning of the robbery, including purchasing of the police uniform.

She was arrested alongside her partner, Madion Gjonaj, at his home in Broomfield Avenue, Enfield, Greater London, on 6 October. He was found to be a main part of the conspiracy, organising the raid and co-ordinating the surveillance.

‘Very rare’

Detective Sergeant Rich Ellison, from the Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “I would like to reassure members of the public that while incidents of this nature are quite frightening, they are thankfully very rare in our county and we believe this was an isolated incident.

“This shows just how far organised crime groups are willing to go to operate their illegal activity.

"We are relentless in our approach to tackling them and will do everything in our power to put them before the courts and ultimately in prison.”

Sentencing:

Following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court in June, a jury found all five men guilty of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to threaten.

Both women were found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary, they were cleared of firearms offences.

- Madion Gjonaj also pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and Dodaj admitted possession of criminal property.

On Friday (18 August), they all appeared at Cambridge Crown Court where they were sentenced.

- Madion Gjonaj, 28, of Broomfield Avenue, Wood Green, Greater London – jailed for 11-and-a-half years

- Florin Doci, 26, of Station Road, Raleigh, Essex – jailed for nine years and four months

- Malesio Gjonaj, 22, of Belvoir Street, Hull – jailed for nine years

- Tomas Dodaj, 26, of Aldermans Hill, Hockley, Essex – jailed for nine years

- Olsi Cakoni, 26, of Sevington Road, Brent Cross, Greater London – jailed for nine years

- Aurela Marcu, 26, of Redgrave Close, Croydon, Greater London – jailed for two years