DC Jeremy Turner described Johnston as “violent and dishonest”
By Ben Jones
Published 10th Aug 2023, 10:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 11:08 BST

A robber forced a man to walk to an ATM machine by threatening to stab him and demanding cash.

Brad Johnston, 22, approached the victim, a man in his 20s, in Broadway, Peterborough, at about 5pm on April 6 and became abusive and aggressive.

He said he’d been in prison, was not afraid to go back and would stab him if he didn’t walk with him.

Brad Johnston.Brad Johnston.
They walked along Park Road where the victim approached a member of the public, however, Johnston threatened the bystander who walked away while on the phone to police.

They kept walking, with Johnston threatening to stab the victim if he screamed or ran away.

They stopped at a shop in Alexandra Road where Johnston told the victim to go into the shop, buy him beers and cigarettes and then withdraw cash at an ATM.

The amount in his account wasn’t enough for Johnston, who robbed £20 from his wallet and then tried to withdraw £30 from the ATM, but was arrested by police as he did so.

On Friday (August 4) at Cambridge Crown Court, Johnston, of London Road, was jailed for three years having pleaded guilty to robbery, theft and assault of an emergency worker.

Charges of kidnap and attempted robbery, which Johnston pleaded guilty to, were ordered to lie on file.

The other charges related to the theft of £4,200 from Jennings Bookmakers, in Broadway, on September 9 last year.

DC Jeremy Turner said: “This was an incredibly distressing and scary experience for the victim, who was in genuine fear for his safety. As he was arrested, Johnston also assaulted an officer.

“He is violent and dishonest and I am pleased he has been brought to justice.”